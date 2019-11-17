Arrangements in place for Sathya Sai Baba birth anniversary fete

All arrangements are in place for a week-long 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi from Monday with a traditional Rathotsavam and a veena recital in the evening. The celebrations will culminate into a mega event on November 23 with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari gracing the occasion.

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Central Trust said in a release that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will participate in International Ladies Day to be organised at Prashanthi Nilayam on Tuesday and a music programme will be presented by International Young Adults wing of Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation for Cultural programme and primary school children will perform in the evening.

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation will hold a tribal development programme on Wednesday and on Thursday the importance of Narayana Seva and Sahasranamavali (mass chanting) will be the key event followed by talk on ‘Love - Way to Divinity.’

The 38th annual convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning will be held on Friday evening with DRDO Director General G. Satheesh Reddy as the chief guest, followed by drama by students of the college. On the 94th Jayanthi celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba after the main function to be attended by Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Swarna Rathotsavam will be taken out in the evening and a Jhoola function will be held at which Malladi brothers and group will perform.

A drama will be presented by Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation, Thailand on Sunday.