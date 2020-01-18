Arrangements in place for pulse polio drive

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has said that arrangements have been made for the pulse polio programme on Sunday under which about 4.06 lakh children will be administered the polio drops. Mr. Imtiaz along with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh flagged off an awareness rally here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said that the programme would be carried out at 2, 568 centres across the district. “There are 4,06,491 children aged below five years who need to be given the drops. To administer the drops to all the children, 10,978 persons have been trained. As many as 97 special teams will provide the vaccine in the high-risk areas and 260 teams will supervise the entire exercise,” he said.

Mr. Imtiaz further said that the children who could not attend the camps on Sunday would be identified and health workers concerned would visit door-to- door and administer the drops on January 20, 21 and 22.

Mr. Imtiaz called upon the parents to come forward and ensure their children were administered polio drops by visiting the camps nearby. He said no polio case was registered in the district in the past 20 years.