Arrangements in place for POLYCET today

VIJAYAWADA

31 August 2021 22:06 IST

COVID-19 protocol to be adhered to at exam centres

Arrangements have been made in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol at the 316 examination centres across the State for the conduct of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2021) on September 1, according to P. Bhaskar, Commissioner, Department of Technical Education.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Bhaskar, who is also Chairman of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, said the examination would start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., and the students should reach the centres by 9.30 a.m.

Mr. Bhaskar said that 74,853 students would take the test for admission to the government and private polytechnic colleges in the State.

Referring to the COVID-19 rules that were to be strictly followed by the students, he said besides face mask and hand gloves, students must bring their own sanitisers.

Seating arrangement was made as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he said, adding that an isolation room was being made available for the students who were down with the virus.

He said arrangements were made to enable the students to download their hall-tickets from August 25.

“If a student is unable to download the hall-ticket due to technical issues, he / she can produce relevant certificates to be allowed to write the examination,” he said.