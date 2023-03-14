Arrangements in place for Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh from today

March 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examination, beginning March 15.

The second-year examinations will start on March 16 and the examinations will end on April 3 and 4 for the first and second year students respectively.

The examinations would be conducted under the supervision of the district-level Regional Inspection Officers from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. According to the BIE officials, 10,03,990 students will appear for the examination in 1,489 centres across the State. Of them, 4,84,197 are first year students, while 5,19,793 are second year students.

The examinations are being conducted under CC camera surveillance. The Board officials are coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) authorities to run additional buses to cater to the transport needs of the students.

First-aid facility and drinking water supply have been arranged at all examination centres.

Cellphones, digital watches or any other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the examination hall. The District Collectors would oversee the conduct of the examinations, said Board Secretary M. V. Seshagiri Babu.