HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrangements in place for Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh from today

10,03,990 students will appear for the examinations in 1,489 centres across the State

March 14, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Seating arrangements being made at an examination centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Seating arrangements being made at an examination centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examination, beginning March 15.

The second-year examinations will start on March 16 and the examinations will end on April 3 and 4 for the first and second year students respectively.

The examinations would be conducted under the supervision of the district-level Regional Inspection Officers from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. According to the BIE officials, 10,03,990 students will appear for the examination in 1,489 centres across the State. Of them, 4,84,197 are first year students, while 5,19,793 are second year students.

The examinations are being conducted under CC camera surveillance. The Board officials are coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) authorities to run additional buses to cater to the transport needs of the students.

First-aid facility and drinking water supply have been arranged at all examination centres.

IJAYAWADACellphones, digital watches or any other electronic devices will not be allowed inside the examination hall. The District Collectors would oversee the conduct of the examinations, said Board Secretary M. V. Seshagiri Babu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.