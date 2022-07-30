Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements in place for hassle-free darshan at Srisailam temple

Special Correspondent NANDYAL July 30, 2022 07:34 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 07:34 IST

Authorities of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at a meeting on Friday discussed steps to be taken for a hassle-free darshan during Sravana Masam when the numbers are likely to increase. The temple officials expect 20 lakh devotees to visit the temple during this period. 

Arrangement of queues, annadanam, water supply, ghat road electrification, cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets, and temporary dressing rooms was reviewed. Akhanda Shiva Nama Bhajans are scheduled from July 29 to August 27 with 7 teams, each of 45 artistes, participating.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The authorities have decided to do away with Garbhaklaya Abhishekams and Kumkumaarchanas on every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday during the Sravana Masam that begins on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sevas will not be performed till August 27, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said in a release.

Samuhika Vara Lakshmi Vrathams will be held twice a day. Free Sparsha Dharshan will be allowed for 1,500 devotees every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...