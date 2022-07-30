Arrangements in place for hassle-free darshan at Srisailam temple

July 30, 2022 07:34 IST

20 lakh devotees are expected to visit during Sravana Masam

Authorities of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at a meeting on Friday discussed steps to be taken for a hassle-free darshan during Sravana Masam when the numbers are likely to increase. The temple officials expect 20 lakh devotees to visit the temple during this period.

Arrangement of queues, annadanam, water supply, ghat road electrification, cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets, and temporary dressing rooms was reviewed. Akhanda Shiva Nama Bhajans are scheduled from July 29 to August 27 with 7 teams, each of 45 artistes, participating.

The authorities have decided to do away with Garbhaklaya Abhishekams and Kumkumaarchanas on every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday during the Sravana Masam that begins on Friday.

The sevas will not be performed till August 27, temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna said in a release.

Samuhika Vara Lakshmi Vrathams will be held twice a day. Free Sparsha Dharshan will be allowed for 1,500 devotees every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.