Arrangements in full swing for six-day Veda Agama Vidwat Sadas

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of the 28th Veda Agama Vidwat Sadas scheduled to commence from February 25.

About 750 Vedic students and 125 pundits from different parts of the country are expected to take part in the six-day prestigious seminar which shall be conducted at Veda Vignana Peetham in Vedagiri about two kilometres from the hill town.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who reviewed the progress of works with heads of various departments like engineering, electrical, annadanam, reception, health and garden, instructed them to complete all the pending works in time and avoid any kind of inconvenience to the participants.

Written examinations

Written examinations will be conducted from February 26 to 29 in 54 Vedic disciplines and those who get top two positions shall be felicitated with 5 gram gold and 10 gram silver dollars along with merit certificates on the occasion of valedictory sessions on March 1.

Vedic school Principal K.S.S. Avadhani said that ‘Chaturveda Homam’ and ‘Stouta Yagam’ also will be performed on a regular basis on the premises on all the days. In addition to this, eminent spiritual scholar Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sharma will also deliver lecture on Vedam-Srimadramayanam, Vedam-Mahabharatam and Vedam-Srimadbhagavatham on February 27, 28, and 29.

TTD Superintending Engineer Nageswar Rao, SE (electrical) Venkateswarulu, Dyeo’s Harindranath, Nagaraja, Damodar and Balaji, Health officer R.R. Reddy were prominent among others who took part in the meeting.