Arrangements in full swing for Republic Day parade in Vizag

For the first time, the State organised Republic Day parade will be held in the city on Beach Road and arrangements are being made to make it as grand as possible.

About 14 marching contingents including seven armed contingents will take part in the parade, which will be witnessed by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Cabinet Ministers and senior bureaucrats.

The parade will be led by two armed contingents from the Eastern Naval Command and will have a contingent from the Indian Coast Guard, CRPF, AP Special Police, Prohibition and Excise Department, Armed Reserve Police and Telangana Special Police.

In the unarmed category, the contingents will comprise NCC boys and girls, Sea Cadets Corps boys and girls, Bharat Scouts and Guides, AP Social Welfare Residential Schools and Youth Red Cross.

The parade will begin from AP Police Mess on Beach Road and the contingents will march till NTR Statue.

According to Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena, the parade will begin after the Governor unfurls the National Flag at 9 a.m. and after he reviews a guard of honour.

The parade will be followed by a drive past by 25 tableau. Most of the tableau will feature government schemes and departments.

In total the programme is scheduled for about 80 minutes and arrangements are being made for the tableau contingent to go around the city, after the show on Beach Road, said Mr. Meena.

About 10 bands from ENC and police will participate in the parade.

According to the Police Commissioner, the show is open to all citizens and he advised that they reach the venue by 8 a.m. to avoid the blocking of roads due to VVIP movement.

Though some areas have been earmarked for guests with passes, the other parts are open for public, said Mr. Meena.

It is learnt that the district administration has approached the ENC for a flypast and the final nod is awaited.

The ENC has agreed to anchor some of the ships near the coast, as they do it during Navy Day. But the flypast requires some permission and the final decision is awaited, said Mr. Meena.

It is learnt that a bike stunt show is also being planned. The authorities concerned are also gearing up to place five or six big LCDs on the Beach Road stretch with live streaming to enable people to see the programme, even from a distance.

While the rehearsals are already taking place, the final and full dress rehearsal will be held on January 24.