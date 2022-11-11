Arrangements for Modi’s public meet almost complete, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

Due to paucity of time, the stone-laying ceremony for Bhogapuram international airport could not be included in the PM’s itinerary, he says

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman & party Uttarandhra in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday inspected the arrangements at the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a public meeting on November 12.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the public meeting was arranged on an extent of over 30 acres and all arrangements for it were almost completed.

A large number of people from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts would be attending the public meeting, he said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the program was being organized keeping in view the interests of the State. “Since there is not much time, the foundation stone for works pertaining to the Bhogapuram international airport will not be laid during the programme,” he said.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatization row, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the YSRCP had always been against the decision. The party had also taken part in the protests and apprised the issue the Prime Minister as well, he said.

Earlier, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna briefed about the arrangements to the authorities concerned.