YSRCP leaders discuss arrangements for Anantapur leg of Minsters’ bus yatra

The yatra will commence on May 25 in Srikakulam

Seventeen Ministers belonging to the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Minorities will participate in a ‘bus yatra’ being organsied at four places in the State from May 25 to 29. The last public meeting to be held as part of the yatra will be in Anantapur on May 29.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy held a meeting here on Friday with Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan, and other available MLAs of the district to discuss the strategy to be adopted for holding the public meeting.

One of the open grounds in the city at the Arts College or the Government Junior College could be the venue for the public meeting.

It is learnt that the party leaders are also keeping options open for an indoor meeting hall in case it rains on that day.

The first public meeting will be held in Srikakulam on May 25. The bus yatra will later proceed to Vizianagaram and then to Visakhapatnam. Thereafter, it will proceed to Vinukonda in Palnadu district and reach Nandyal on May 28. From Nandyal, the yatra will reach Anantapur.