Arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha viramana to be in place by December 26, says Kanaka Durga temple authorities 

December 18, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam authorities say that the arrangements for the relinquishment of Bhavani Deeksha, scheduled from January 3 to 7, would be in place by December 26.

They say that the works worth ₹2.63 crore have been taken up and will erect queue lines, set up showers, and spruce up the bathing ghats etc, for the event. The four ghats, including Punnami and Durga, would be readied for the devotees’ convenience.

The temple authorities will conduct the ‘Kalasa Jyothi’ procession from Sivarama Kshetram near Satyanarayanapuram here on December 26 and the trial run of the ‘deeksha viramana’ event will be conducted on January 2.

Temple executive officer K.S. Rama Rao has said three ‘homa gundams’ will be set up for the convenience of the devotees who offer the coconuts, etc to the ‘homa gundam’ fire.

As many as 800 showers will be operational at Sitammvari Padalu, Punnami Ghat, Bhavani Ghat and other places. The temple will keep tables ready for the opening of the sacred ‘irumudis’. Keeping the past experiences in view, the temple will ensure Laddu prasdam is available to the devotees and that there is no shortage, he says.

The temple priests would perform the necessary rituals for the ‘deeksha viramana’.

‘Agni pratishthapana’, the opening of agni gundam, will be performed on January 3 at 6.50 a.m.

The ‘deeksha viramana’ would conclude with the ritual of ‘maha poornahuti’ on January 7.

The temple authorities are expecting not less than 50,000 devotees to turn up each day. They are estimating that about five lakh devotees would throng the hill shrine to relinquish their ‘deeksha’ and have a glimpse of the deity. About 2 lakh laddus would be prepared to meet the demand during this period.