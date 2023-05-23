ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements being made to handle embarkation of 155 Haj pilgrims per day from A.P.: Dy. CM Amzath Basha

May 23, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A total of 1,813 pilgrims will leave for Haj from Vijayawada airport this year

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Sk. Amzath Basha said that all the arrangements for the Haj Pilgrimage from Andhra Pradesh are being done by the State. He said for the first time pilgrims will embark on the pilgrimage from the State.

Mr. Amzath Basha took part in the AP Haj Committee coordination meeting led by Committee chairman B.S. Gouse at the APIIC building, Mangalagiri, on Tuesday.

Mr. Amzath said that Haj pilgrims will be embarking on the pilgrimage from the Vijayawada International Airport which has been declared as an embarkation point.

He said a total of 1,813 pilgrims will leave for Haj between June 7 and July 19 and arrangements are being made such that as many as 155 pilgrims could be handled per day.

He said the State government has sanctioned a financial aid of ₹14.51 crore at₹80,000 per pilgrim.

He said pilgrims will be stationed at a madrasa near Nambur village of Guntur district before leaving for the airport in Gannavaram.

The luggage of the pilgrims will be scanned at the madrasa and sent to the airport directly, he said. To ferry pilgrims four APSRTC air-conditioned buses were pressed into service and a 24x7 medical camp would be set up at the madrasa, he added.

He said the Centre is yet to respond to the plea of embarking on the pilgrimage at the nearest airports other than the Vijayawada airport.

Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu, Haj Committee members, representatives of banks, Airports Authority of India, Customs, APSRTC and others were present.

