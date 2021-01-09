Arrangements being made for vaccine dry run at 150 institutions in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

09 January 2021 01:02 IST

25 medical and health staff take part in the dry run

Joint Collector (Development) Veerabrahmam on Friday launched the second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination at Government Area Hospital at Puttur and Primary Health Centre at Narayanavanam.

Inspecting the dry run, he expressed happiness that foolproof arrangements were under way at about 150 health institutions in the district, including PHCs, community health centres, area and teaching hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Veerabadram said in each centre, at least 25 personnel of the medical and health wing had taken part in the dry run.

‘Action plan ready’

The arrangements included entry and exit points for the target personnel, reception and registration, vaccination room, emergency room with required kits and ambulance service.

COVID-19 Special Officer P. Ravi Raju said a full-fledged action plan was ready for the practical vaccination drive expected to be grounded very soon.

He said while 30,000-plus personnel of the medical and paramedical wings would be administered vaccine in the first phase, the second phase included frontline force of over one lakh, and third phase would cover those above 50 years of age, and those with comorbid conditions.