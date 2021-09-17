Arrangements being made for Civil Services Prelims exam, says Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

UPSC conducts a review meet with District Collectors

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that all arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) examination that will be held on October 10. He was speaking to the officials from the UPSC during a video conference at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The UPSC officials had conducted a meet with the Collectors of various districts, which are organising the examination. The officials have instructed the Collectors to provide all basic amenities needed at the examination centres. The officials briefed that Paper I will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., while Paper II will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The examination centre should have proper seating, uninterrupted electric supply, fans, toilets and drinking water facility, they informed. First-aid kit along with medical staff should be available at the centres. COVID-19 norms should be strictly followed, they added.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the examination will be conducted in 32 centres in the district and 12,166 candidates are expected to appear. He said that Special Officers are being appointed to organise the examination in a hassle-free manner.