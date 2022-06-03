Arrangements being done for Jagan’s visit to Guntur

Officials reviewing the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit at the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant at Naidupet near Guntur. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The district administrations of Guntur and Palnadu are making fool-proof arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant at Naidupet on June 7.

On Friday, Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar, Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti, Superintendent of Police, Ravisankar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri visited the site and reviewed the arrangements.

According to the schedule, Mr. Jagan would arrive by a helicopter to Guntur and proceed to Chuttugunta, where he would launch the agriculture equipment, including tractors. Later, he would drive to Naidupet to inaugurate the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant.

The Commissioner said that landscaping, greenery and beautification including avenue plantation was being done and Chief Minister was likely to address a meeting. The police and revenue officials have been asked to keep everything ready.