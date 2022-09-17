Andhra Pradesh

Arrangements begin for Pydithalli Ammavari festival

Pandiri Rata being performed at Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Pandiri Rata being performed at Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: Arrangements were started formally on Saturday with Pandiri Rata programme for the Sri Pydithalli Ammavari Tollellu festival on October 10 and Sirimanotsavam on October 11.

Temple authorities and members of various committees offered prayers to Sri Pydimamba at the Pandiri Rata which was put near the temple.

The temple executive officer B.H.V.S.N. Kumar said that devotees would be allowed to participate in the festivals directly this year unlike in the last two years when there were restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the temple authorities were making arrangements for a hassle-free darshan during the two days. Around two lakh devotees are expected to come for darshan and Sirimanotsavam this year.


