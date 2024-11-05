GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arrangements begin for launch of seaplane services on November 9: VMC Commissioner

Ten-seater seaplane to run from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district during the trial run

Updated - November 05, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra and others discussing the arrangements to be made for the launch of seaplane services, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra and others discussing the arrangements to be made for the launch of seaplane services, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of the seaplane services, to be launched by the Andhra Pradesh government on November 9 near the Punnami Ghat in the city, have begun, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra.

At a meeting held at Baburri Grounds, the venue, on Tuesday, November 5, the Commissioner, along with the Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Sub-collector K. Chaitanya and event organisers, reviewed the preparations for the inauguration.

As part of the trial run on November 9, the 10-seater seaplane is expected to run from Prakasam Barrage in city to Srisailam in Nandyal district. Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) is overseeing the project. It may be recalled that Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, in August, announced that the demonstration of the project would be held on Krishna river in October.

The officials discussed seating arrangements, entry plans, drinking water supply, temporary toilets, and also the possibility of allowing the public to watch the event live on LCD screens set up at major locations in Vijayawada.

Mr. Dhyanachandra instructed the officials concerned to ensure that all facilities, including drinking water, temporary toilets, and other necessary arrangements for the event at Baburri Grounds, should be carried out without any shortcomings to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner of Projects D. Chandrashekhar, Chief Engineer R. Srinath Reddy, Chief City Planner G.V.G.S.V. Prasad, In-charge Chief Medical Health Officer Suresh Babu and others.

Published - November 05, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

