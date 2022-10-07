Arrangements are in full swing for Sirimanotsavam in Vizianagaram on October 11

Vizianagara Utsav to be held from tomorrow to coincide with the festival

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
October 07, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram and DCMS chairperson Avanapu Bhavana offering prayers to the tree chosen for the Sirimanotsavam at Siripuram village of Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a large number of devotees from various part of the State and also the neighbouring Telangana and Odisha are expected to participate in the Sirimanotsavam of the local presiding deity Sri Pydimamba here on October 11, which is being held without any restrictions this year after two years of COVID-19 curbs, arrangements are being made in the town accordingly. The previous day, that is Monday, is celebrated as Tholellu.

The State government is also making arrangements for the Vizianagara Utsav between October 9 and 11, coinciding with the festival, to highlight the glorious history of the city.

With the festival just a couple of days away, the entire temple premises near the Three Lamps junction is already wearing a festive look as devotees are turning up in good numbers to offer prayers. The local people attach utmost importance to Sirimanotsavam which is being celebrated since 1758.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The legend

The then king Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju who went to Bobbili for a battle on January 24, 1757 was killed in the fight. Even before the battle, Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju’s sister Pydimamba cautioned her brother not to go for the war since it would lead to bloodbath and death of dear ones.

As soon as she heard the death news of her brother, she jumped into the local pond, Pedda Cheruru, and sacrificed her life to protect the city from enemies. A local person, Pativada Appala Naidu, took out the statue of Pydimamba from the tank as she was believed to have become the local deity with her sacrifice. Appala Naidu’s family members became the priests of the temple which was constructed in her name in 1758. Every year, the Tuesday succeeding Vijaya Dasami (Dasara) is observed as Sirimanotsavam, when the temple priest blesses devotees from atop the Sirimanu, the sacred tree.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This year, the tree has been selected from Siripuram village of Gantyada mandal in the district. It is being chopped to make it as Sirimanu.

District Cooperative Marketing Society chairman Avanapu Bhavana and YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram offered prayers to the chosen tree at Siripuram.

Ms. Bhavana says that the DCMS will organise many charitable activities, including distribution of food and water packets, to devotees during the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday
hinduism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app