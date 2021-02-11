Arrangements apace for next phases of polls

TIRUPATI/KADAPA/ANANTAPUR

11 February 2021 01:21 IST

Police personnel inspect remote areas, interact with election staff

With the panchayats in Tirupati Urban police district going to polls in the fourth phase of elections, the police personnel went on an inspection spree in the remote areas.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu inspected a few nomination filing centres in Chandragiri mandal and interacted with the polling officials over the arrangements made and requirement of manpower. Indicating that shadow teams and check-posts would remain active throughout the poll period to ensure the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner, he invited voters to exercise their franchise. He also warned the public against posting instigating messages on the social media. For any information on violation of model code of conduct, the people can either dial 100 or call 63099 13960 or send a WhatsApp message to 80999 99977.

In Kadapa, the police conducted a route march in the controversial Kalamalla police limits to instil confidence in the public. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the second phase of polls slated to be held in 12 mandals in Kadapa and Rayachoti sub-division limits on February 13 would also be conducted in a free and fair manner as witnessed during the first phase. Gram sabhas would be conducted under the guidance of a Deputy Superintendent cadre official to ensure compliance among the candidates. “If any violation is observed, the public can dial 100 or reach the control room at 91211 00653.”

Joint raids

In Anantapur district, the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka police conducted joint raids at the inter-State border to crack the whip on smuggling of liquor into the State to be used during polls. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu, sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), led by Additional SP J. Rammohan Rao, raided Uravakonda, Kanekal, Vidapanakallu, Bommanahal, Rayadurg areas and seized a huge quantity of liquor in bottles and packets.