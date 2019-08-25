Arrangements apace for examto recruit functional assistants

In a biggest ever recruitment drive, the State government will soon recruit 1.27 lakh functional assistants in the village and ward secretariats across the State. The number of applications has crossed 22 lakh and the examination schedule will begin on September 1.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Commissioner M. Girija Shankar, who addressed a review meeting here, said that all steps were being taken to conduct the examinations in a fool proof and transparent manner.

District Collectors would function as nodal officers, while departmental heads and other district officers would be deputed for various duties. Flying squads, route officers, cluster special officers, chief superintendents, hall superintendents, and invigilators were deputed for the examinations.

“A large number of candidates (1.96 lakh) are attempting the examinations in Guntur district and on the first day itself, 1.12 lakh will take the test,” said Mr. Girija Shankar.

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar, who presided over the meeting, said that the district administration made all arrangements for the examinations. Strongrooms, including 17 satellite, were set up at Stall Girl’s High School premises. Seventeen satellite strongrooms were also set up.

Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, JC-2 Satyanarayana, special deputy collector Puli Srinivasulu and DRO Srilatha were present.