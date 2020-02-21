Arrangements afoot for two-day Lepakshi festival from Feb. 29

ANANTAPUR

21 February 2020 22:23 IST

Officials survey sites for hosting various activities

Lepakshi Utsavalu, a cultural festival, will be conducted at the historical Lepakshi town known for its massive rock Nandi and the 16th century Veerabhadra temple on February 29 and March 1.

Massive arrangements are being made to showcase the local cultural heritage of the district that derives part of its culture from the time of Sri Krishnadevaraya’s rule and to inaugurate the two-day festivities. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to be present at Lepakshi, said District Collector Gandham Chandrudu taking stock of the preparations for the two-day event.

Attractions

While some of the regular events would be part of the programme, a bullock-cart ride from Kodikonda Check Post to Lepakshi, a 15-km ride will be one of the new attractions and a model village with live day-to-day activities taking place for the urban visitors to understand and get first-hand experience. Those visitors could try their hand at the real experience or pose for a photograph to cherish the memories of their visit to the historical town.

Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao, Penukonda Sub-Collector Nishanti, Joint-Collector II Ramamurthy along with District Tourism Officer V. Vijayalakshmi and District Tourism Manager Pagadala Deepak on Friday surveyed the proposed sites for organising events such as rural sports, a marketplace for the local products, an exhibition for the government departments to showcase their activities and an activity area where local art forms would be on display.

A dance performance by schoolchildren in the backdrop of Nandi statue had been planned and 15 different committees had been formed to coordinate with different people to organise sporting activities, cultural competitions and shows by the school students on the main stage.