‘Arrange percolation tanks in houses for the poor’

Rallies, pledge marks World Water Day celebrations

Collector R. Mutyala Raju has directed the officials concerned to ensure that percolation tanks are arranged in all houses being constructed for the poor.

He reviewed the desilting works and digging of percolation tanks in the houses being allotted for the poor, in wake of the World Water Day on Monday.

The Collector, along with other officials watched the virtual programme ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, organised by Jal Sakthi Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed the Panchayat Raj, District Water Management Agency (DWMA), Irrigation, Rural Water Supply (RWS), Ground Water and other department officers to dig percolation tanks and take up desiltation drive in canals. In a separate programme, Joint Collector (Development) Himanshu Shukla launched the percolation tank works and asked the people to take measures to preserve rainwater.