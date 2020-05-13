Arrange direct flights for Gulf returnees from A.P.: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to arrange direct flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati airports to facilitate travel of hundreds of workers stuck in Kuwait and other Gulf countries.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Union Minister, urging him to arrange more number of flights so that the workers could safely travel back home.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the gesture of flying back stranded Indians out of the Gulf countries by arranging special ‘Vande Bharat’ flights. While some of the Indians are using this facility by spending their own money, 2,500 workers from A.P. are unable to buy tickets. The Government of Kuwait has waived off immigration fee and has given exit clearances, but still they are unable to fund their travel. Now, since the Government of Kuwait has agreed to bear their travel expenses, I urge you to arrange direct flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that most of the workers had been living in dire conditions at makeshift camps, he also mentioned that the State government was ready to receive them, test and place them in quarantine facility after their arrival. He also appealed to extend the facility to those stuck in other Middle East countries.