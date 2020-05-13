Andhra Pradesh

Arrange direct flights for Gulf returnees from A.P.: Jagan

‘State ready to receive them at Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati airports and send to quarantine’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to arrange direct flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati airports to facilitate travel of hundreds of workers stuck in Kuwait and other Gulf countries.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to the Union Minister, urging him to arrange more number of flights so that the workers could safely travel back home.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the gesture of flying back stranded Indians out of the Gulf countries by arranging special ‘Vande Bharat’ flights. While some of the Indians are using this facility by spending their own money, 2,500 workers from A.P. are unable to buy tickets. The Government of Kuwait has waived off immigration fee and has given exit clearances, but still they are unable to fund their travel. Now, since the Government of Kuwait has agreed to bear their travel expenses, I urge you to arrange direct flights to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that most of the workers had been living in dire conditions at makeshift camps, he also mentioned that the State government was ready to receive them, test and place them in quarantine facility after their arrival. He also appealed to extend the facility to those stuck in other Middle East countries.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:06:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/arrange-direct-flights-for-gulf-returnees-from-ap-jagan/article31577214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY