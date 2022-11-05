Arrange aerial view of Rushikonda for Prime Minister, Ayyanna Patrudu tells Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders

The TDP leader calls for intervention of Narendra Modi to stop degradation of the iconic hill by the YSRCP government

As the BJP leaders too are talking about violations being committed by the YSR Congress Party government at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam, they should take Prime Narendra Modi on an aerial tour of the area and show him how the ruling party has degraded the iconic hill by taking up constructions atop it, says senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Addressing the media along with other senior leaders such as Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, here on November 5 (Saturday), Mr. Patrudu said, “Since the Prime Minister is making a two-day visit to the city from November 11, it will be ideal if he takes an aerial view of the hill.”

“It is high time we requested Mr. Modi to intervene and stop the degradation of Rushikonda in utter disregard to the environmental norms,” the TDP leader said.

When asked about the CID taking him into custody, Mr. Patrudu said it was sub judice as the investigating agency approached the A.P. High Court against the local court order.

He, however, said that over 200 policemen had descended on his house at around 3 a.m. and took him into custody. “They did not allow me to change my clothes and even wear slippers. This shows how sadistic and vengeful the government and officials are,” he said.

“We were trained by NTR. We are disciplined warriors. We do not fear being arrested. But procedures have to be followed. The police had come with a warrant, but without FIR copy, which is wrong,” Mr. Patrudu said.

“Acres of lands are being grabbed allegedly by the YSR Congress Party leaders. In contrast, I am accused of grabbing 2 cents of land, which is very trivial. The allegation is baseless,” he said.