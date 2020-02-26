Arrack cans seized in police raids near Nagari

The Puttur sub-division police on Tuesday conducted a cordon and search operation at Thadukupeta village near Puttur and seized 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 200 litres of arrack stocked in several houses. Ten persons were taken into custody for questioning.

Addressing mediapersons, Deputy-SP (Puttur) D. Muralidhar said after receiving information about the manufacture and trading of illicit liquor, Circle-Inspectors M. Rajasekhar (Nindra) and K. Maddaiahchari (Nagari Urban) along with 75 police personnel carried out the operation and searched about 50 houses.

“A similar operation will be carried out across the division to put a cap on brewing of illicit liquor, dealing of prohibited gutkha stocks and gambling,” Deputy SP said, adding that cases would be booked against the accused.

A couple of days ago, the Puttur division police seized gutkha stocks worth about ₹1.5 crore in flash raids at a godown at Satyavedu. The Nagari police earlier this month arrested a person involved in transporting the gutkha stocks along the Chittoor-Tamil Nadu border.