Around 3,400kg of ganja seized, 11-member gang held in East Godavari agency

Police busted the gang while transporting ganja to Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The East Godavari police on Tuesday seized 3,400kg of ganja and arrested the 11-member gang while they were transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam agency to Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The Rampachodavaram Divisional police conducted the raids on the vehicles transporting ganja which was procured in the Darakonda hill range in Visakhapatnam agency.

Maredumilli Circle Inspector A.L.S. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu: “We have seized four minivans loaded with 3,400 kg of ganja worth of above ₹3 crore. The vehicles have been sized at Vutukuru area on the Maredumilli-Gurthedu road in East Godavari agency”.

The prime accused, Sobha Subba Rao, has been absconded and the search is on. “The cases have been registered against the gang and investigation is on”, said Mr. Ravi Kumar.