Around 3,000 youngsters take part in Indian Swachhata League 2.0

September 17, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A geographical map of India formed through a human chain on Alappuzha beach on Sunday. The map was created under the aegis of Alappuzha municipality as part of the Indian Swachhata League 2.0. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Sanitation employees work all day to keep our cities clean, it is our responsibility to make their working conditions better, said Swatchh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu. 

Speaking at the Indian Swachhta League 2.0 in Vijayawada on Sunday, Mr. Chandrudu said that the Corporation would provide all the necessary support to VMC for introducing modern machines to make workers’ jobs easier. “They [the workers] are the real ambassadors of the campaign,” he said. 

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi appreciated the workers, around 4,000, who took part in the cleaning drive of the three canals in the city — a total of 5,000 tonnes of waste was removed during the 4-month drive. She urged youngsters to raise awareness about safe waste disposal. 

Around 3,000 youngsters took part in the programme that began early in the morning with a heritage walk from Gandhi Hill’s gate to the National Flag atop the hill, while cleaning the surroundings. Students from many colleges and schools, municipal workers and environmentalists also took part in the walk.

Then they ventured to Varadhi where Devineni Avinash, Central Constituency In Charge, released the poster for ‘Mission Clean Krishna’. In the evening, an exhibition was held at PVP mall where innovative products made from recycled materials were showcased.  

