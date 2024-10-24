Around 300 officials of Nellore Housing Department ‘involved’ in ₹120 crore scam

Close to 300 officials of the Housing Department were allegedly involved in a scam worth ₹120 crore in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 1.0 (PMAY 2016-24) scheme. Around 53 Engineers at mandal level, 17 at sub-division level, 10 at division level and nearly 200 Engineering Assistants across the district face corruption charges in this multi-crore scam.

The PMAY 1.0 scheme of Government of India (GoI) aims to provide housing for the poor with the goal of building ₹2.95 crore houses with basic amenities in rural areas by March 2024. The GoI offers financial assistance of ₹1.50 lakh and the State government provides ₹30,000 to each beneficiary to construct a new house or enhance an existing one by a contractor or labour supplier.

According to the tripartite agreement, the government directly transfers the amount into the accounts of the end users based on the recommendations by the Housing Department officials and the payment gets auto-debited to the contractors’ accounts as per the construction stage. On this regard, the Nellore Housing Department staff were accused of recommending excess payments before the construction.

Meanwhile, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy unearthed the scam and complained to the State government, which directed Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department officials to conduct an inquiry. Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) is providing the required records and assistance to them.

The V&E team initiated the probe recently across the district and found the involvement of Executive Engineers (EEs), Deputy Engineers (DEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Engineering Assistants in this scam. An official in the team informed that they will submit a detailed report to the government during the first week of November.

Speaking to The Hindu, Nellore District Housing Department Project Director T. Venu Gopal said, “Out of 89,000 houses sanctioned to the beneficiaries in the district, nearly 29,000 houses were given to 180 contractors (also called as labour suppliers or manpower agents), while the remaining were being built by themselves. Many of them are still in basement stage only.”

However, he raised doubts over the value of payments made to the contractors in the alleged scam. “I think the calculation of ₹120 crore was not true. The V&E officials might have evaluated lesser cost of the actual works completed when compared to the funds recommended by the AE, DE and EE at each stage of the construction. The funds should be disbursed proportionately to the works done,” he said.