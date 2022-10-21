Around 250 pvt. degree, engineering colleges stripped of affiliation in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 250 private unaided engineering and degree colleges in the State have been de-affiliated by the Department of Higher Education for the academic year 2022-23 for not meeting the conditions stipulated in the rule book.

The college managements are in for a rude shock as this is the first time the department has decided to de-affiliate colleges that failed to make amends even after receiving notices served by the authorities.

The colleges are needed to comply with conditions laid down by the respective universities and should have achieved the academic and administrative standards prescribed by the university and have NAAC accreditation. They should submit documents pertaining to the land, building accommodation, corpus fund, financial resources, play ground facility, parking area and fire safety besides the staff position and other key aspects.

To start the under-graduate programmes in the existing degree colleges for the academic year 2022-23, the APSCHE released the notification on May 16 this year. June 10 was the last date for the colleges to submit applications with the documents to the Council, and on June 20, the officials communicated to the institutions about their deficiencies. The verification of original documents as per the application was carried out from June 27 to July 1 after which, inspections were scheduled from July 4 to 8 and on July 20, permission orders were given to the colleges that fulfilled the conditions.

Members of Andhra Pradesh Private Degree College Managements’ Association have found fault with the decision saying that they were being harassed for bringing pressure on the department for release of pending scholarship amounts.

Citing what they call “tough” clauses in GO 36 released in May last year, they said insistence on accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had made it difficult for the college managements, as the process would take 2 to 3 years and it would cost anything between ₹25 lakh and ₹30 lakh for each of them.

A sizeable number of degree colleges affiliated to 10 universities in the State had not been allowed to make admissions this academic year, including 32 colleges under Rayalaseema University, 38 colleges under Krishna University, seven under Acharya Nagarjuna University, eight under Adikavi Nannayya University, eight under Andhra University, eight under Ambedkar University, eight under Sri Krishnadevaraya University and seven under Sri Venkateswara University.

The managements of nearly 20 colleges approached the court which allowed them to admit students after complying with the conditions.