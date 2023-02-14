HamberMenu
Around 1.50 lakh delegates likely to visit India for G20 meetings in 2023

February 14, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Amaravati

PTI
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. File

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Nearly 1.50 lakh foreign delegates are expected to arrive in India this year to participate in various G20 meetings to be held in 56 cities, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on February 14.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Reddy said that after independence and till 2014, only 13 antiquities which were smuggled out of India, were brought back. Whereas during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to various countries, 229 relics or monuments were brought to the country.

“India is hosting (heading) G20 this year. Officials, Ministers and delegates from 29 countries (20 countries of G20 group and nine special invitees) will be coming to India to participate in various meetings. The meetings will be held in 56 cities in India. Approximately 1.50 lakh foreign delegates are expected. Along with them their family members and associates are also expected." Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, he said the tourism sector suffered heavily for two years. However, the revival started in 2022 as domestic tourism also picked up.

Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Andhra Pradesh got ₹141 crore so far for various projects for which the State Tourism Department is the implementing agency.

Mr. Reddy urged the State government to ensure that Yuva Tourism Clubs are opened in every educational institution in the State for familiarisation of tourist destinations. Mr. Reddy participated in various programmes related to his Ministry in Amaravati.

After offering special puja in Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, the Union Minister launched the Buddha Circuit and participated in several other programmes. He formally handed over the ancient Amaravati artefact brought from Britain to the Archaeological Survey of India Museum.

State Tourism Minister R. K. Roja and Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju also atended the programmes, a press release from Mr. Reddy’s office said.

Top News Today

