Army recruitment rally from August 16

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2021 19:43 IST

Last date to apply is August 3, says Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand, along with officials from the Indian Army, on Wednesday released notification of Army recruitment rally which is scheduled to be held from August 16 to 31 at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in the city.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate, Mr. Vinay Chand said that the candidates from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts, and Yanam can take part in the rally. The rally was supposed to be conducted earlier, but due to COVID-19 it was delayed. He said that registration process for the rally has already started from June 20 and the last date to apply is August 3. He said that a detailed notification was uploaded in website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates should go through the notification carefully and must apply for the jobs as per the eligibility criteria. The eligibility process, certificates needed, dates for the tests were given clearly, he said.

“The rally will be conducted in a very free, fair and transparent manner. Candidates should not fall prey to any middlemen and give money. Selection procedure will be based only on physical competence and merit,” Mr. Vinay Chand added.

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao said that interested candidates should apply for the rally only through online. He said that once they submit the applications online, from August 9, they will receive admit cards through online. The admit card will have all the details regarding their tests, he added.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the rally will be organised following COVID-19 protocol. In July first week, a district coordination meet will be conducted involving officials from various departments for smooth conduct of the programme.

Army Recruitment Officer Colonel Upender Singh and others were present.