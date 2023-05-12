Army recruitment rally from Aug. 20 at Narasaraopet

May 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU)

A coordination meeting was conducted here on Friday in the presence of Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and Colonel Puneeth Kumar, Director, Army Recruitment office, Guntur, for the upcoming recruitment exercise.

Mr. Siva Sankar and Mr. Puneeth Kumar told The Hindu that the Army recruitment rally (for men) under Agnipath scheme will be held at DSA Stadium at Narasaraopet from August 20 to 30.

Mr. Siva Sankar said that he invited the Army to conduct this year’s rally in Narasaraopet as the district is newly formed.

Mr. Puneeth Kumar said, “The recruitment rally is being held for screening candidates from 13 districts — Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore and Sri Sathya Sai. The intake will be for the categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition examiner), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass.”

Change in test pattern

He said there is a change in the procedure for Agniveer recruitment. Earlier, candidates had to undergo a physical fitness test followed by medical tests, while appearing for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was the last step. But now, online computer-based written CEE is the first step. Thereafter, the qualified candidates will be called to the rally site. Approximately 1,000 to 1,200 candidates are expected to report every day, during the recruitment rally.

The Collector instructed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for the rally.

