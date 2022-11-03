Army recruitment rally for three States to be held at Vellore from Nov. 15

P. Sujatha Varma
November 03, 2022 18:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants from A.P., TS, T.N. can participate in the selections being held for four categories

ADVERTISEMENT

An Army recruitment rally would be conducted from November 15 to 29 at the Vellore District Sports Complex in Tamil Nadu.

A statement issued by the NTR district authorities on Thursday said the recruitment rally was being conducted to enrol candidates for Agniveer (Men), Agniveer (Women Military Police), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant (Veterinary) and Junior Commissioned Officer into the Army.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can participate in the recruitment rally by registering their names on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. and it is mandatory for them to bring all the documents listed in the notification. Candidates reporting to the rally without complete documents and in incorrect format will not be allowed to participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
employment

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app