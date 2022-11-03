Army recruitment rally for three States to be held at Vellore from Nov. 15

Aspirants from A.P., TS, T.N. can participate in the selections being held for four categories

An Army recruitment rally would be conducted from November 15 to 29 at the Vellore District Sports Complex in Tamil Nadu.

A statement issued by the NTR district authorities on Thursday said the recruitment rally was being conducted to enrol candidates for Agniveer (Men), Agniveer (Women Military Police), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant (Veterinary) and Junior Commissioned Officer into the Army.

Candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can participate in the recruitment rally by registering their names on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. and it is mandatory for them to bring all the documents listed in the notification. Candidates reporting to the rally without complete documents and in incorrect format will not be allowed to participate.