Army, Navy showcase their strength in joint amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh

January 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla  and Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya witnessing the Indian Army and the Navy joint amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast on Saturday.

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla  and Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya witnessing the Indian Army and the Navy joint amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla and Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya on Saturday witnessed the ongoing joint amphibous exercise by the Indian Army and the Navy off Kakinada coast.

The six-day exercise will end on January 22. The exercise is to review the prepareness of the Indian Navy and the Army during the war, national calamities and coastal security enforcement.

The Indian Army and the Navy personnel taking part in the joint amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast on Saturday.

The Indian Army and the Navy personnel taking part in the joint amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

In an official release issued by the Kakinada District Information and Public Relations Department, in the joint exercise the defence forces showcased their strength on air and water. The exercise is being conducted near the Naval Enclave at Suryaraopeta village in Kakinada rural Mandal off Kakinada coast.

