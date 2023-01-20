Army, Navy showcase their strength in joint amphibious exercise off Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh

January 20, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla and Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya on Saturday witnessed the ongoing joint amphibous exercise by the Indian Army and the Navy off Kakinada coast.

The six-day exercise will end on January 22. The exercise is to review the prepareness of the Indian Navy and the Army during the war, national calamities and coastal security enforcement.

In an official release issued by the Kakinada District Information and Public Relations Department, in the joint exercise the defence forces showcased their strength on air and water. The exercise is being conducted near the Naval Enclave at Suryaraopeta village in Kakinada rural Mandal off Kakinada coast.