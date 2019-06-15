Army man ‘killed’ by brothers in Yelamanchili

An army man was allegedly beaten to death by two of his brothers, in what seems to be a feud over property, in Yelamanchili.

Though the incident happened on Wednesday, the incident came to light late on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Narasinga Rao, who works in the Indian Army as sepoy. The police have arrested two of his brothers Prasad and Srinivas alias cable Sreenu on Friday.

According to Yelamanchili Circle Inspector Vijayanand, the mother of the deceased has four sons and Narasinga Rao was the youngest of all. While two of them Prasad and Srinivas stay in Yellamanchili, one of the brothers stays in Hyderabad and the deceased was in the army. He was here on a transit holiday after a posting in Gujarat and was on his way to Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Mr. Vijayanand, the deceased mother inherited some property (land) in Tenali and the brothers have been quarrelling over their share, since some time.

On Wednesday, Narasinga Rao had a heated argument with Srinivas and his wife and also beat up Srinivas. “Srinivas left home and returned after some time with their elder brother Prasad and together they beat up Narasinga Rao mercilessly. We suspect that during the course of beating, Narasinga might have suffered some internal haemorrhage such as rupture of spleen. Thereafter, Narasinga Rao went to sleep but on Thursday morning he was found dead on his bed,” said Mr. Vijayanand.

Initially, the mother refused to lodge a complaint, as she wanted to protect her other two sons, but later she opened up. “Initially we have booked a case under suspicious death. But after Narasinga Rao’s mother lodged a complaint, we have booked cases under IPC Section 302 for murder. We have sent the body for post-mortem and reports are expected. And in the meantime we have arrested the two brothers and they were sent in judicial remand,” said Mr. Vijayanand.