Army jawan washed away in KC canal in Kurnool

Published - September 16, 2024 04:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

The jawan had gone for a swim in the canal when he was swept away by the flood waters

K Umashanker
An Army jawan deployed in Jammu and Kashmir was swept away while swimming in the KC Canal here.

The Armyman identified as 24-year-old Pawan Kalyan, a resident of the local B-Camp, was on a vacation when the tragedy occurred.

Pawan had spent the night at the Vinayaka pandal in Swami Reddy Nagar with his friends. Around midnight on Sunday, Pawan along with others went for a swim in the canal. Due to high water levels caused by flooding, he was swept away.

His companions alerted the authorities and the Police and Fire department personnel rushed to the scene for search and rescue. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on. Pawan’s father Bhaskar is an employee at Kurnool Collectorate.

