GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Army jawan washed away in KC canal in Kurnool

The jawan had gone for a swim in the canal when he was swept away by the flood waters

Published - September 16, 2024 04:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

An Army jawan deployed in Jammu and Kashmir was swept away while swimming in the KC Canal here.

The Armyman identified as 24-year-old Pawan Kalyan, a resident of the local B-Camp, was on a vacation when the tragedy occurred.

Pawan had spent the night at the Vinayaka pandal in Swami Reddy Nagar with his friends. Around midnight on Sunday, Pawan along with others went for a swim in the canal. Due to high water levels caused by flooding, he was swept away.

His companions alerted the authorities and the Police and Fire department personnel rushed to the scene for search and rescue. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on. Pawan’s father Bhaskar is an employee at Kurnool Collectorate.

Published - September 16, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.