Armed reserve police perform mock drill in Kadapa

The surprise drill is conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal

Published - May 21, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Armed Reserve police forces conducted a surprise mock drill in Kadapa on Tuesday. According to information, the unannounced drill, conducted ahead of the counting of votes, is to ensure police preparedness and also to gauge civilian response to such operations.

The drill was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal and implemented by teams led by DSPs Md. Shareef (Kadapa) and Muralidhar (Armed Reserve).

“In case of violent incidents, we will issue a warning to control the mobs and then use tear gas with the permission of the Magistrate, or lathi charge for self-defence and use water cannons through the Fire department,” said Mr. Shareef.

The cops also gave a demonstration of plastic pellet usage and firing, taken up as the last resort measure. Mr. Kaushal added that the department was prepared to handle any crisis that could arise on counting day, June 4.

