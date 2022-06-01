Armed Reserve, district security wing get new offices in Bapatla

New offices of the Armed Reserve and the district security wing team were inaugurated on Tuesday by Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal at the old police quarters, beside the SDPO office, that had been renovated for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vakul Jindal said after re-organisation of districts, the Bapatla district police were short of facilities. Therefore, the old police quarters were renovated to house the offices of the Armed Reserve, the Bell of Arms, the district security wing, and the Motor Transport, and rest room for staff. In future, dog squad rooms and kennels would also be set up, he said.

Armed Reserve RI B. Sreekanth Naik said since formation of the new district, they had no office, and thanked the SP for providing them one at the renovated old police quarters.

Additional SP P. Mahesh, Bapatla DSP A. Srinivasa Rao, Chirala DSP P. Sreekanth, DCRB DSP G. Lakshmaiah, Bapatla Town and Rural CIs, and Armed Reserve staff were present.