Andhra Pradesh

Armed militia commander arrested at G. Madugula

Maoist militia commander Malleswara Rao at G. Madugula police station in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Maoist militia commander Malleswara Rao at G. Madugula police station in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.  

The Rural Police arrested a 28-year-old armed militia commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) in G. Madugula mandal on Monday.

The arrested, identified as Korra Malleswara Rao alias Kusunu alias Mallesh, is a resident of Nanubari in Pedabayalu mandal.

According to police, Malleswara Rao was allegedly involved in planting landmines at Kondrum in Pedabayalu mandal, which went off on August 2, killing two tribals from Chintalaveedhi. The landmines were laid to target the security forces.

Police said Malleswara Rao joined the Maoists as a militia member in 2012. He was allegedly involved in the murders of Korra Ranga Rao at Chitraiputtu in Pedabayalu mandal, K. Surya and M. Kishore at Maddigaru in G. Madugula and K. Sathi Babu at Bongajangi.

Malleswara Rao is also said to be a close acquaintance of Maoist leader Chikkudu Chinnarao alias Sudheer, Divisional Commander, police said.

He also allegedly threatened many government officials and forced tribal villagers to attend the Maoist meetings. He allegedly would collect information about the target persons and pass on the same to the Maoists, the police said.

Malleswara Rao allegedly provided food and shelter to Maoists and dealt with ganja with the support of Vanthala Prabhakar alias Ashok, the police said. G. Madugula Circle Inspector G.D. Babu appealed to the Maoist militias to surrender. “They will receive rehabilitation benefits as per the norms, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 11:23:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/armed-militia-commander-arrested-at-g-madugula/article32499776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story