Armed militia commander arrested at G. Madugula

‘He allegedly laid landmines that killed two tribals on August 2’

The Rural Police arrested a 28-year-old armed militia commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) in G. Madugula mandal on Monday.

The arrested, identified as Korra Malleswara Rao alias Kusunu alias Mallesh, is a resident of Nanubari in Pedabayalu mandal.

According to police, Malleswara Rao was allegedly involved in planting landmines at Kondrum in Pedabayalu mandal, which went off on August 2, killing two tribals from Chintalaveedhi. The landmines were laid to target the security forces.

Police said Malleswara Rao joined the Maoists as a militia member in 2012. He was allegedly involved in the murders of Korra Ranga Rao at Chitraiputtu in Pedabayalu mandal, K. Surya and M. Kishore at Maddigaru in G. Madugula and K. Sathi Babu at Bongajangi.

Malleswara Rao is also said to be a close acquaintance of Maoist leader Chikkudu Chinnarao alias Sudheer, Divisional Commander, police said.

He also allegedly threatened many government officials and forced tribal villagers to attend the Maoist meetings. He allegedly would collect information about the target persons and pass on the same to the Maoists, the police said.

Malleswara Rao allegedly provided food and shelter to Maoists and dealt with ganja with the support of Vanthala Prabhakar alias Ashok, the police said. G. Madugula Circle Inspector G.D. Babu appealed to the Maoist militias to surrender. “They will receive rehabilitation benefits as per the norms, he said.