Arjuna Ranatunga seeks Sathya Sai Trust help in supply of medicines

Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga meeting Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar at Prashanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) to seek help in supply of children’s medicines on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The former Sri Lankan cricket captain, who led the team to lift 1996 Cricket World Cup, visited the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Ashram Prashanthi Nilayam at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district to seek the help of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) in getting children’s medicines for his country.

Mr. Ranatunga, who was former Sri Lankan Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, met R.J. Rathnakar, managing trustee of the trust, at Prashanthi Nilayam on Wednesday and discussed about the possibility of supply of children’s medicines to his country as there was a severe shortage due to the prevailing financial crisis in Sri Lanka.

The popular former cricketer at a press conference here after the formal discussions with Mr. Ratnakar, said that he had come to India on a personal visit, but as an ardent devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he decided to seek the help of the Trust. “Sri Satha Sai Baba too would have positively responded to his request if he were alive. I took the liberty to seek the help of the Trust in my faith in Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s humanitarian help had extended and the Trust was continuing,” Mr. Ranatunga added.

Mr. Ranatunga, who had come from Bengaluru only for a couple of hours, immediately left. The quantum of help could be ₹4 crore worth of medicines.