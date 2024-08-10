ADVERTISEMENT

Arjitha Sevas cancelled from Aug. 14 to 17 for Pavitrotsavams at Tirumala temple

Published - August 10, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The annual festival will be held at the hill shrine from August 15 to 17

The Hindu Bureau

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled certain Arjitha Sevas performed at the Tirumala temple from August 14 to 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision has been taken in view of the three-day annual Pavitrotsavams to be held at the hill temple from August 15 to 17. Ankurarpanam will be performed on August 14 evening.

While the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva is cancelled on August 14, all the daytime rituals remain suspended for the period, including the weekly Thiruppavada Seva on August 15.

Immense significance is attached to the festival which is aimed at seeking expiation from all the sins committed in the daily conduct of rituals by the priests knowingly or unknowingly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Snapana Thirumanjanam will be conducted on all the three days of the festival which will draw to a close with Poornahuti on August 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US