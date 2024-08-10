GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arjitha Sevas cancelled from Aug. 14 to 17 for Pavitrotsavams at Tirumala temple

The annual festival will be held at the hill shrine from August 15 to 17

Published - August 10, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled certain Arjitha Sevas performed at the Tirumala temple from August 14 to 17.

The decision has been taken in view of the three-day annual Pavitrotsavams to be held at the hill temple from August 15 to 17. Ankurarpanam will be performed on August 14 evening.

While the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva is cancelled on August 14, all the daytime rituals remain suspended for the period, including the weekly Thiruppavada Seva on August 15.

Immense significance is attached to the festival which is aimed at seeking expiation from all the sins committed in the daily conduct of rituals by the priests knowingly or unknowingly.

Snapana Thirumanjanam will be conducted on all the three days of the festival which will draw to a close with Poornahuti on August 17.

