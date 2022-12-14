Arjas Steel to expand production capacity at its plants in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab

December 14, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TADIPATRI (ANANTAPUR DIST.)

The Tadipatri facility in Andhra Pradesh will be expanded with an investment of ₹350 crore, says top company official

Ramesh Susarla

Arjas Steel Private Limited, manufacturers of alloy steel, proposes to increase its production capacity at its plants at Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh and Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab, and has begun works at an investment of ₹610 crore.

Arjas Steel managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy on Wednesday said that the production capacity of steel, primarily necessary for Defence, automobile sector, and the Railways, would be increased to 5.5 lakh tonnes per year from 4 lakh tonnes.

Out of the proposed ₹610 crore investment, ₹350 crore would be made in the plant at Tadipatri and ₹260 crore at the plant in Punjab.

“The expansion works will be completed in 2025. The investment will make Arjas a frontrunner in the supply chain for various critical applications in sectors such as energy, Railways, and Defense, and exports.” said Mr. Krishnamoorthy.

The company develops various carbon, alloy and micro-alloy steels such as rounds, round-cornered squares, hexagonal bars, and flat bars for critical applications.

In Tadipatri, the investments include a state-of-the-art KOCKS sizing block from Germany, which will help improve quality and throughput, as well as a Garret coiler line to produce specialty steel in coil form.

