Aria Global keen on setting up manufacturing plants in Andhra Pradesh

A delegation of Aria Global Singapore, led by its executive director Sampath Kumar, met Minister for Infrastructure and Investments B.C. Janardhan Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, and evinced interest in setting up synthetic wood and hydrofoil boat manufacturing plants in the State with a total investment of ₹300 crore.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy told them that the State government would extend all possible support to the company.

Useful for Navy

The Indian Navy was considering procuring the hydrofoil boats made by Aria Global, for which talks were held, Mr. Sampath Kumar said. These boats would be durable and agile, and much faster than the conventional boats, and hence would be useful for coastal patrolling.

As far as the bio-synthetic wood was concerned, it would be made from plastic waste, and was in no way inferior to natural wood. This product had been successful and it did not pose any threat of environmental pollution, the Minister said.