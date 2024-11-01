Argument over ‘extramarital’ relationship leads to death of three men in family in Kakinada

KAKINADA

Three men belonging to the same family were reportedly beaten to death by their rival family following a dispute over an extramarital affair, at Selapaka village, under Gollapalem police limits, in Kakinada district. The incident occurred last night on the day of Deepavali (October 31, 2024).

According to Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Vishnu, the deceased have been identified as Battula Chinnayya, his brother B. Raju, and their relative B. Ramesh. The accused are V. Nageswara Rao, his wife V. Baby and their three sons. The houses of both families face each other at the same street.

“Mr. Chinnayya and Ms. Baby had a history of extramarital relationship which was settled by the villagers a few years ago. However, both families continued to argue over the same issue, leading to the clash on Thursday night (October 31), in which three men were killed, said DSP Mr. Raghuveer Vishnu.”

“The accused had attacked their opponent, leading to the death of the three persons on the spot in a pool of blood. The bodies have been sent to Kakinada Government General Hospital for post-mortem”, said DSP Mr. Raghuveer Vishnu.

Kakinada SP Vikrant Patil rushed to the spot on Thursday midnight (October 31, 2024) and police personnel have been deployed to prevent further clashes. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

