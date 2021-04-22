‘Areas with many cases should bedeclared mini containment zones’

District Collector Vivek Yadav has asked the nodal officers to work in close coordination to deal with the rising COVID cases.

At a review meeting, the Collector said: “I want the nodal officers to monitor the response right from the stage of affected people calling 104. Efforts should be taken to ensure that the affected are isolating at home or taken to COVID Care Centres or to hospitals, depending on their health condition.”

The areas that have many cases should be identified and declared mini containment zones and a red flag should be placed at the entry of the streets or wards, he said.

The nodal officers should monitor the health condition of the affected persons through ANMs. Samples collected should be sent to labs within three hours. The nodal officers should also ensure that supply of oxygen, Remedisivir is not stalled.

All the details of hospitals, triage centres, COVID Care Centres, testing data should be uploaded on the State health portal, said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

Joint Collector, WS/VS, development, P. Prasanthi, JC, Aasara, K. Sridhar Reddy, Sub Collector of Tenali, Mayura Aashok, Sub Collector, Narsaraopet, Nupur Ajay Kumar, trainee collector Subham Bansal, DMHO J. Yasmin, DRDA PD Anand Nayak, GGH superintendent Prabhavati were present.