Are you game for train delays?

A ‘Gaming Zone’, set up on Platform 1 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, was opened for the public by Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava on Thursday.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian Railways, the facility was set up by Waltair Division under non-fare revenue to provide paid entertainment to waiting passengers and children.

The project was developed under NINFRIS (New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme) of the Ministry of Railways to improve passenger convenience and service apart from promoting innovative ideas and concepts for enhancement of non-fare revenue.

The ‘open tender’ was bagged by ES Fun Time at a cost of ₹3.6 lakh per annum. The facility is spread across a 400 sft area. The gaming zone is for bonafide passengers/rail users who can utilise the facility on payment of ₹50 per game, during their visit to the railway station.

The gaming zone offers modern gaming facilities and Virtual Reality (VR) games, such as car racing and gunfighting. Other games like Hit Mouse, Doraemon, DoraemonFriend, Musical Play, Basketball and Air Hockey are also available.

Mr. Shrivastava said that the goal is to provide entertainment to passengers and their children besides utilising the vacant space for generating non-fare revenue.

Additional DRM P. Ramachandra Rao, officers and staff were present on the occasion.