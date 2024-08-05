ADVERTISEMENT

Archery coaching camp begins at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati

Published - August 05, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Participants who excel in the training camp would get the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at the 77th Independence Day celebrations, officals inform

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in the archery camp at National Sanskrit University campus in Tirupati on Monday.

An archery coaching camp began at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) campus here on Monday for training young sports enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conducted by NSU’s Department of Physical Education, the camp was formally inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, who also tried his hand by wielding the bow and taking aim at the balloons tied ahead as the target.

Dean (Academic Affairs) Rajinikanth Shukla appealed to the students to learn archery and emphasised its ancient connection with the Puranas and Indian history. D. Dhananjaya, the external coach from the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association, also shared several examples from the Vedas and Shastras to explain the traditional significance of archery.

Chief Warden P. Venkat Rao and Sports Secretary V. Sethuram announced that those who excel in the training camp would get the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at the 77th Independence Day celebrations. They would also get a chance to take part in the inter-university tournaments and other sports meets organised by NSU in the current academic year and in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistant Registrar U. Sambasiva Rao and Physical Training Instructor C. Giri Kumar appreciated the participants for their interest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US